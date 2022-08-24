JetBlue promotes the “Big Fall Sale” with one-way flights starting at $39 to US cities.

The airline JetBlue began this week the promotion of flight deals for the fall season with prices from $39 dollars to cities in the United States.

Reservations for the “Big Fall Sale” must be completed by August 30, and apply to flights between September 6 and November 11except Friday and Sunday.

“Restrictions apply and vary for different or additional days, traveling in a window seat or blackout dates. Some routes may not operate daily or may start service later for window sales. Select a fare for details”, indicates the airline’s promo.

The New York-based company clarified that all offers are under the “Blue Basic” plan and that the rates are displayed according to the user’s location.

Flights depart primarily from Newark International Airport in New Jersey, John F. Kennedy International Airport and LaGuardia in New York.

From Newark, customers can purchase a one-way ticket to Santiago, Dominican Republic, for $184.

They can also choose to one to Miami, Florida, for $39. If you prefer to travel to Boston, Massachusetts, the fare starts at $59.

From Newark to Cancun, the marked price is $134.

That same price applies to the Mexican city if you decide to travel from JFK.

from the same airport, a flight to Nashville, Tennessee, would cost him $59; to Orlando, $79; and the New Orleans, Louisiana, $89.

To land in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, from JFK the fare starts at $184. A little cheaper it is to travel to Ontario, Canadawith tickets starting at $154.

In the case of San Juan, Puerto Rico, the price of $109 stands out; while to Kingston, Jamaica, the initial cost is $174.

From LaGuardia, you can travel to Denver, Colorado for $99; to Charleston, South Carolina, for $59; to Fort Laudardale, Florida, for $74; to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, for $59; to Savannah, Ga., for $49; or to Orlando, Florida, for $79, among others.

It may interest you:

JetBlue will eliminate 37 additional routes for the fall and winter; Newark and Fort Lauderdale airports among the most affected