JetBlue will hire 5,000 employees in New York

The airline JetBlue announced this Monday that it will be hiring five thousand new employees in New Yorkwith which they seek to expand the number of daily flights to that city.

Currently, JetBlue operates about 200 daily flights to the Big Apple, and they expect to increase their demand to 300 per day by the summer.

This project was carried out in conjunction with the mayor of New YorkEric Adams, in what they have called a “workforce partnership” with the mayor.

The information was offered at a press conference held this morning at JFK International Airport.

The company announced last August that it would maintain its headquarters in the city of New York and would expand its presence at JFK airport by building a new hub adjacent to Terminal 5 known as Terminal 6.

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/03/28/madams1-e1aebaa9.jpg Mayor Eric Adams during the press conference with JetBlue at JFK Airport. (EXTERNAL SOURCE)

“You can’t put down the city of New York or to @JetBlue! They are hiring for 5,000 new jobs and are more than ready to welcome tourists to New York. This city is OPEN,” the mayor wrote in a tweet.

According to information published by NY1, the news about the increase in hiring comes months after a spokesman for the airline said it was considering moving its headquarters from Long Island to Florida.

“Our economy has been grounded. COVID has devastated us, it has left us believing that there is no real recovery. But you know, and I know, those who have traveled abroad or who have traveled to see to their loved ones or friends, they know that the first impression is the best “Eric AdamsMayor of New York“

“This is not just a time to get a job: This is a time to get our economy flying again, so we can turn our city around and show the country how resilient we are,” he added. “So we need them. We need them,” the mayor continued.

Monday’s hiring event, held at JetBlue’s hangar at JFK Airport, facilitated on-site interviews and the conditional hiring of diverse candidates for a variety of positions within JetBlue’s operation based in New York.

Vacancies are available for airport operations, ground operations, technical operations, onboard, information technology and other support center functions.

For more information about these jobs and careers within JetBlue, please visit the following link jetblue.com/careers.