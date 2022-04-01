Jeter will be honored in NY on Sept. 9.

As the face of an entire Yankees generation, Jeter set a team record by spending 20 seasons in pinstripes between 1995 and 2014, during which time he won five World Series and participated in two more. He was called up to 14 All-Star Games, was Rookie of the Year in 1996 and MVP of the 2000 Fall Classic. In 2020, he was selected as a future member of the Hall of Fame, where he was inducted on September 8. His iconic No. 2 was retired by the Yankees on May 14, 2017.