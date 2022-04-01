Jeter will be honored in NY on Sept. 9.

The Yankees announced Thursday that they will honor Derek Jeter with Hall of Fame Induction Tribute Night on Sept. 9. The first 40,000 fans to arrive at the stadium will receive a complimentary replica of the Derek Jeter plaque that rests in Cooperstown, courtesy of Bank of America.
The former Yankees captain will be in attendance and will throw out the ceremonial first pitch before kickoff of the Yankees-Rays game at 7:05 pm ET.
Additionally, Jeter’s Hall of Fame plaque will be located on the field before the first pitch and will then be available for fans to view at the New York Yankees Museum, presented by Bank of America, on the 200 level. from Yankee Stadium.
As the face of an entire Yankees generation, Jeter set a team record by spending 20 seasons in pinstripes between 1995 and 2014, during which time he won five World Series and participated in two more. He was called up to 14 All-Star Games, was Rookie of the Year in 1996 and MVP of the 2000 Fall Classic. In 2020, he was selected as a future member of the Hall of Fame, where he was inducted on September 8. His iconic No. 2 was retired by the Yankees on May 14, 2017.