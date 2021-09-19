Off with the maxi stones, the cameos, the crested chevaliers. It’s time for small, airy, thin or curious and variable rings like a spider’s web. Pieces that climb on the fingers and make our hands beautiful and areas like the wings of a dove. Or they direct attention to the hyper-long and hyper-decorated nails like a cartoon or Vermeer oil. Jewelry, all crazy for rings from Billie Eilish to Harry Styles the new trend.

First challenges on the red carpet in Venice

The actress Jaime Xie set the dust on fire, walking the red carpet of the Venice International Film Festival in a leopard-print Roberto Cavalli. A sumptuous dress that simply made Caterina Balivo’s tiger skirt disappear. Her hyper-decorated super long nails have been paired with precious rings on many fingers. Same music for lovely Beatrice Vendramin with multiple bands and a galactic dress by Philosophy. As well as Tara Abboud, who wore rings and bracelets with beautiful Jordanian filigree. By the way: to wear the most chic spotted here are the garments and accessories full of grit.

But now Billie Eilish, an incendiary blonde like Marylin in an Oscar de la Renta dress at the Met Gala, thinks about it. With a flurry of diamond rings, which are the envy of the Olympic circles, she gave the go-ahead to all the girls of the world. At the tip of the male ‘fingers’ we find Harry Styles, fanatic of silver rings. But recently we also saw Sonia Bruganelli, Big Brother commentator together with Adriana Volpe and the ‘Grand Master’ of gossip Alfonso Signorini. With gold rings and a thousand bracelets, Bonolis’ wife is ready to serve up the most modern vitriolic commentary possible.

The rings in yellow gold for everyday luxury

The most anticipated bands are the very discreet Coco Crush by Chanel, in beige or white gold. But Dinh Van is one of the hottest names for those who love thin bands with small flexible knots. Dodo Pomellato does not follow the trail: her Granelli collection of rings and bracelets worn by Belen Rodriguez, however, also want the teenagers, alternating with the Pandora rings. The hyper-decorated hands on the Dior catwalks designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri amazed guests and press at the Rodin Museum. But it also happens when you meet the bronze rings with frogs and black pearls by Bona Calvi or the medieval vipers of black iron and diamonds by Isabella del Bono.