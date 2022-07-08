Jewels, fantasy and nostalgia – El Vigia Newspaper

AP

Paris France

Paris Haute Couture Week on Wednesday included theatrical performances in historic courtyards, galloping horses and jewelery adorning otherworldly creations.

Here are some highlights from the Fall-Winter 2022 collections so far:

FRANK SORBIER

The French couturier and lover of art and theater on Wednesday took his audience back to a bygone era in a Renaissance universe of jesters, fairy-tale maidens and galloping horses.

In the cobbled courtyard of a large historic house, a saxophonist played on stone steps while a large horse stood at his feet. Then a damsel descended from two carved wooden doors, wearing a bright red velvet dress with a voluminous skirt, to lead the horse away. A jester appeared in a shapeless white suit with playing card motifs, while a model with pigtails and a textured pink dress with short sleeves offered cotton candy. The model’s skirt, cut to the side and slightly dropped, had heavy pleats that moved with a stylish swagger.

And then a man in tails and a top hat from the 19th century appeared on a bicycle.

Groups of men and women entered the courtyard fighting in black ensembles in funeral style. One model wore a mob hat and a long silk scarf that made her look like the head of a feuding clan.

The fusion of fashion and performance made the show quite memorable.

THE SUPERNATURAL OF ELIE SAAB

There was something shamanic in the air during Elie Saab’s presentation: the Lebanese designer fused his usual stunning outfits with the otherworldly in a rare mixed show.

Fiery red and charcoal black feathers, which seemed to burn the skirt of the first V-shaped black dress, set the mystical tone.

The textures and patterns gave it an ethnic feel, and cute geometry in the garment’s cutout straps exposed the model’s skin.

Another standout outfit was a bird-turned-high-priest look: a red-and-black feathered A-cloak worn on a male model that powerfully swept the floor. With its intricate white embroidered pattern that resembled a totem pole, it was a stunning design.

An enchantress feel infused creations like a bejeweled gown with silver tassels and a sparkly choker that looked like something out of a fantasy movie. The model wore her hair slicked back and nude colored makeup.

CHANEL SEDUCES WITH THE 1930S

Chanel had celebrities like Marion Cotillard, Keira Knightley, Inés de La Fressange, Sigourney Weaver, Soo Joo Park, Elsa Zylberstein, Maggie Gyllenhall and Anna Mouglalis in her show.

The famous ones showed off in the front row, from where they enjoyed the proposal of the house that returned to the 30s, but with youthful touches.

The meeting also paid tribute to Coco Chanel’s 1932 Bijoux de Diamants jewelry collection, which has been exhibited at the Grand Palais Ephemere.

The proposals ranged from skirts below the calf, fully embroidered square-back jackets with collars, striped dresses, tweed jackets, cardigans in shades of blue.