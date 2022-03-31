Jewison Bennette won Keylor Navas a peculiar bet

When you win a trophy, there is nothing better than showing it off and even more so if that award was obtained by beating Keylor Navas in a bet. Jewison Bennette is very clear about this and for the same reason he did not hesitate to show his great reward to the media that were waiting for him to have his statements in the mixed zone, after the victory against the United States (2 to 0).

Bennette’s loot was not cheap, although it is of great value, as much as sacrificing something that not many would dare to leave behind. Obviously it wasn’t the gloves with which Navas won the three Champions Leagues in a row or the cleats he used in those games; These objects must be very well protected by Keylor. However, who would refuse to compete with the Halcón, if a Lionel Messi Paris Saint Germain shirt is involved, autographed by the Argentine star and other stars of the same size.

Obviously nothing is free and Keylor’s lesson to the youth is that to receive something very good, you have to sacrifice, but what did Jewison give up for this football trophy that he wore and will surely frame to have as a treasure?

If you did not see the game against the Americans or did not see images of the 17-year-old attacker, you may not deduce it, but if you did, you will find the answer very quickly and that is that the Herediano footballer agreed to lose his hair and be completely shaved by Keylor. The challenge was launched by PSG’s “1” to everyone and only Jewison accepted: would you do it?

Jewison Bennette proudly wore Lionel Messi’s PSG shirt that he won in a bet against Keylor Navas. (Juan Diego Villarreal)

“It was a bet I made on Tuesday with Keylor when we were getting our hair cut by the barbers. Keylor told me that if he let me pass me the zero, he would give me the signed shirt of any PSG player and, well, Messi’s signed by several players and he gave it to me because I let myself go. The hair grows, but the shirt stays with me”, said the youth.

Regarding the game, the footballer said: “I am very happy, very grateful to the group and to the teacher for the opportunity and trust in the youngsters. What we are experiencing is something very good for soccer in Costa Rica and as he says, he is not afraid to put young people in any match. Against the United States we did it in the best way and we hope to continue in the same way”.

The Florense is one of the great discoveries of coach Luis Fernando Suárez, who saw him with the U-20, called him to the Major and made him debut when very few knew him.

Moreover, with the Tricolor he participated against Canada in the first round of the octagonal and then against Honduras, while he was also in the game against the Americans and in all these commitments he did it as a star. Jewison is aware that he still has a long way to go, but he feels very grateful to the helmsman and to the experienced players who supported him, like Keylor.

Jewison Bennette played against the United States his third qualifying match as a starter with the Costa Rican National Team. (JOHN DURAN)

“The support of those with experience towards the youngsters is very good, it motivates us a lot and it is important to continue growing… What I am experiencing is an opportunity to show myself, because obviously one wants to arouse interest in European clubs and become a Legionnaire”, he concluded.