Jez Corden talks release dates for Avowed and Contraband, among other great Xbox exclusive games

2021 was an incredible year for Xbox users and the brand itself thanks to the most exciting launches, significant growth in Xbox Game Pass users and sales of the new Xbox Series X|S. Also, recently Xbox Game Studios was crowned the best publisher of 2021 in Metracritic, a prize that he could get again very soon after having enlarged his studio belt through purchases from Bethesda and Activision Blizzard. So now, with a somewhat calmer 2022, Jez Corden has been in charge of talking about the release dates of Avowed and Contraband, among other great Xbox exclusive games that we are looking forward to.

We know that Xbox wants to get to a point where there’s a constant stream of great games, which could happen in the next few years, where it seems that all the important games that have been announced in recent years will begin to arrive. Although, as the well-known Jez Corden has commented with Rand to Thor 19 through The Xbox Two podcast, Contraband was going to be released in 2022but according to some documents was delayed until 2023. In the case of Avowed release datealthough not yet confirmed, Jez is 100% sure that will be released in 2023.

The most wanted games for Xbox that do not yet have a release date

But this does not end here, since according to Corden, State of Decay 3 Coming to Xbox Series X|S in 2024, although Microsoft could surprise us. Finally, said journalist says he has seen a gameplay of The Outer Worlds 2 and Avowed. Also, he hopes that Senua’s Saga Hellblade 2 arrives before Project Mara. Without a doubt, 2023 and beyond paint the most exciting for Xbox and all its players.

Avowed and Contraband release dates

