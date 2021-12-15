Jfk, from the declassified papers the Soviet – Political trail reappears

The alleged Soviet lead in the assassination of former US President John Fitzgerald Kennedy in 1963 is reiterated. Joe Biden’s administration published approx 1,500 pages of documents that have remained secret until now, which historians hope will shed light on his death.

According to media reports, in the papers released by the National Archives there are notes of CIA agents taken immediately after the shooting, which took place on November 22 in Dallas. But interesting indications would also emerge on the alleged Soviet trail, starting from the news that killer Lee Harvey Oswald met consul Valeriy Vladimirovich Kostikov, a KGB agent, in Mexico City on 29 September 1963, two months before the assassination. The meeting had also been mentioned in previous documents, but today new details would have emerged, even if it is still not clear who asked for the appointment.

Also in the papers is a memo about anonymous phone calls made to the US embassy in Canberra, Australia, a year before the assassination. The person who made the calls allegedly claimed that the Soviet government was plotting to kill Kennedy. Another phone call was made on November 24, two days after the murder, claiming that Moscow was behind Jfk’s death. Oswald’s wife Marina, who was Russian, is mentioned in all the files: in one of them it would be explained how a Moroccan student contacted the CIA after the shooting claiming to have been her boyfriend, although it is not known what relevance. may have the information for the investigation.

There are about 10 thousand pages that Congress had asked to declassify as early as 1992. Biden’s next deadline is December 15, 2022, when the remaining documents will be rigorously reviewed and then published.. According to the order of the US president, agencies wishing to continue withholding certain documents beyond next year’s deadline must provide the White House with “an unclassified index identifying for each the reasons why the agency proposes the postponement.”

For CNN, the release of the papers will likely prolong the bitter debate between the federal government and the researchers involved in the murder of JFK, who have always maintained that the CIA, the FBI and other national security agencies have continually obstructed a orderly dissemination by Congress. Moreover, according to numerous polls, the majority of Americans do not believe the official conclusion of the Warren Commission that Oswald was acting alone in killing Kennedy.