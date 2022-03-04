Jhon Córdoba leaves Russia, leaves Krasnodar for the war: Uncertain future, contract | Colombians Abroad

The future of Jhon Córdoba is uncertain, after his departure from Russia as a result of the war between that country and Ukraine. He privileges his safety, but there is a labor issue in the midst of a very difficult forecast. Do you do the right thing in the middle of a war? That is the big question.

The player left this Thursday from Krasnodar, a city relatively close to the border with Ukraine, on a flight with a stopover in Istanbul and final destination Barcelona.

The club reported the decision to suspend the contracts of eight foreign players, five of them Latin American, at the request of the players themselves, concerned about their safety and that of their families, including the Colombian Córdoba.

He, however, seems to be confident in his present: “I still have my contract in force, we know the situation that is happening and the lives of my family and mine come first, but I am still a Krasnodar player,” he said in a chat with BluRadio.

In any case, he is not playing and he can advance his recovery in another country: “I had an operation three months ago and I am recovering, I will continue with my recovery in Barcelona”.

However, he knows that there may be consequences in the future: “At this time, I would have to talk to the team to see what is best for us. I will think about myself and my family… I don’t know, this could change day to another. I don’t know when I will have to return to Russia. I have a four-year contract,” he concluded.