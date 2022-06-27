Jhonny Caz from Grupo Firme, confirms that he will no longer marry Jonathan Bencomo

Jhonny Caz, vocalist of Grupo Firme, in his most recent meeting with the press in Mexico City, as part of the Pride festivities, dio made it known that her wedding to Jonathan Bencomo will no longer take place this year.

The 30-year-old singer explained that this change is not due to problems with their partner, but rather because thanks to the success of Grupo Firme they have their agenda covered this year.

“We had every intention of the wedding being this year but Thanks to the love of the people, right now Grupo Firme has a lot of work, so I already discussed it with my fiancé and we are going to postpone it a littlewe are going to leave it for the following year”, explained the brother of Eduin Caz.

Jhonny Caz and his fiancé decided to postpone their wedding

Photo: Instagram @jhonny_caz

Jhonny assured that he does not regret that his wedding is postponed a couple of months, Well, she has a very loving relationship with her fiancé, with whom she has shared a house for months and both are convinced that the ceremony will have to wait.

“Love is there, we are only going to delay the party, but the plans are one hundred percent”he underlined.

How did the love story of Jhonny Caz and Jonathan Bencomo come about?

Jhonny Caz and Jonathan Bencomo got engaged in November of last year during a Grupo Firme presentation in New York.

The singer, originally from Baja California, knew her boyfriend since she was in high school, both were members of the folkloric ballet of their respective schools and used to do competitions in various parts of the Mexican Republic, that’s how their friendship began.

Jhonny Caz and his boyfriend got engaged last year in New York

Photo: Instagram @jonbencomo

For years they maintained a very close relationship of friends that turned into love. In an interview for the YouTube channel “PepeyTeo”, Jhonny admitted that it was he who asked Bencomo to be his boyfriend, after a Grupo Firme presentation in Guadalajara, in 2020.

Look at Jhonny Caz’s statements regarding his wedding: