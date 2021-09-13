Jhonny Depp will be in Rome in October as guest of “Alice nella città (On Monday 13 September 2021)

The actor will arrive in capital to present the animated web-series “puffins” e Sara protagonist of a tribute linked to his most famous characters Johnny Depp Sara guest in XIX edition of Alice in city, the autonomous and parallel section of the Rome Film Fest Rome, dedicated to the beginnings, talent and new generations directed by Fabia Bettini and Gianluca Giannelli, scheduled from 14 to 24 October 2021 in two exceptional locations: the Auditorium Parco della Musica and, from this year for … Read on 361magazine

