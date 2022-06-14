Jhonny Rivera starred in a heated moment with Aída Merlano – People – Culture

On February 14, Valentine’s Day in the United States, the popular music singer Jhonny Rivera surprised his followers with a loving and hot video in which he was seen dancing with the ‘influencer’ Aída Merlano.

The short clip generated hundreds of reactions and reached more than 390,000 likes. Some netizens wondered where this collaboration had come from, as they had never been seen together before.

He told me: “What imagination or what, if you have to kiss my breasts, do it”

After several rumors of a possible romance, it was revealed that It was all part of the promotion of Rivera’s new video clip, entitled ‘How I explain to him’in which Merlano was one of the protagonists.

In the music video, the artist faces a crossroads between two women, his wife and mother of his daughter and a stunning woman he meets in a bar, played by the businesswoman.

The heated moment between the couple occurred within the framework of the recordings, as reported by Jhonny in an interview for the morning ‘Día a Día’ of ‘Caracol TV’.

A racy shoot

According to him, Merlano searched for him through social networks to teach him how to dance. The singer returned the invitation with another and told him to participate in one of her videos.

What the interpreter of ‘El mujeriego’ did not expect is that Aída would turn out to be quite a “sensual bombshell” that would leave him disconcerted and even intimidated.

“The video was strong… I told him to make a close-up and that when it was time for the kiss and the caress, the camera would go down and you would see the clothes fall off. That way everything would be left to the imagination,” said Jhonny Rivera, to which she replied: “What imagination or what, if you have to kiss my breasts, do it”.

The self-confidence of the influencer left the artist disconcerted, who assures that he became nervous, a feeling that he almost never has: “He told me: ‘There’s no problem, that’s nothing for you, don’t stop fooling around, we need this to look good’”. And he concluded by saying: “Since she is easy to talk, she intimidated me a lot, it was intimidating… The images in the video say it all.”

Although in the final material, the aforementioned kiss does not appear on camera, the woman is seen wearing a sensual red dress and then on her back without any clothing on her torso.

The sensual strategy seemed to work perfectly, because less than four months after its launch, the song has more than 4.5 million views and more than 70,000 likes.

