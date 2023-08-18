Jihyo of K-pop group Twice presents her solo album “ZONE” Nayeon Jeongyeon Momo Sana Jihyo Mina Dahyun Chaeyong Tzuyu Billboard | Cheka

Jihyo members and leaders twiceone of the main groups of k pop The Korean girl has released her debut album “Zone”.

“Area” This is 26-year-old Jihyo’s first solo album, Two time leader. The album contains 7 songs, of which this is the first single. “kill me fine” It was streamed across all music platforms and its video clip has garnered over 4 million views on YouTube in less than 24 hours after its release.

“kill me ok” It lets Jihyo’s impressive vocals shine, and it has plenty of rhythm that Twice has us used to. The song is about love. The video clip has all the elements of a K-pop artist, with elaborate choreography and a dance group accompanying her between verses.

what other members twice Have they introduced us to solo music?

Jihyo is the second two-time member to go solo. The first was Nayeon who staged “Im Nayeon” in 2022.

A few weeks ago, the group’s Japanese members Mina, Sana and Momo, who introduced themselves as Misamo, debuted with their album “Masterpiece”, where they released the song “Don’t Touch”, which deals with the theme of consent. touches. , “You Can See But You Can’t Touch” This is part of the song’s lyrics which also contain a video clip where the members allow themselves to be presented as works of art.

who are they and why twice,

Twice is a female K-pop group formed in 2015 and consists of nine members. Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu.

Twice got its name because the members would communicate their talents to the public through the eyes and ears, i.e. twice, or ‘twice’ in English. His fans or fandom is called ONCE.

The group had embarked on a world tour titled “Ready to Be” the previous April, which was their fifth world tour as a group. To date she has no concerts scheduled in Latin America, but hope is not lost.

Last March, Twice was invited to Billboard’s Women in Music 2023 where, in addition to performing musically with “Moonlight Sunrise”, she received the Revelation Artist award. She was accompanied at the event by artists such as Lana Del Rey, Rosalia and Olivia Rodrigo.

