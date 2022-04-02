Jim Carrey announces his retirement from Hollywood: “I’ve done enough”

Just a few hours ago the world of Hollywood was impressed with the announcement of Bruce Willis, now Jim Carrey does the same by ensuring that he retires from acting. His announcement comes in the midst of promoting Sonic 2. The reasons the actor shared are powerful and important.

The actor He went through a hard battle to recover his mental health, and he is a patient diagnosed with bipolar disorder, in addition to being prone to depression. Because of this, although his humor was reflected in his various productions, his life outside the set was completely different.

Jim Carrey He also went through a legal process because his ex-wife Cathriona White committed suicide and the family blamed him for having led the woman to make this radical decision. Since then, the actor stopped appearing in the frame as often as at the time of Ace Ventura or The Mask.

The actor told in an interview for Access that it was good for his mental health to take a break from red carpets and film sets, especially since he feels he is in a good place to be able to walk away and feel good about the decision he made.

“I’m retiring, I’m serious,” he said. Jim Carrey in relation to putting an end to his career in the entertainment industry.

This is why Jim Carrey decided to end his acting career

More and more personalities in the world of entertainment have valued the importance of mental health and have even positioned themselves as activists in this regard. It is for this same reason that the actor decided to put a definitive stop to his career.

Although he explained that he does not have to be so radical because he indicated that if he finds a suitable script, he could consider the possibility of joining the ranks of the Hollywood film industry again.

“If the angels bring some kind of script written in gold ink, telling me that it’s going to be very important for people to see it, I could do it. I could continue down the road, but I’m taking a break,” he said.

The actor who made the tape Mentiroso, mentiroso revealed that he feels very good about his “quiet life”, which he dedicates to painting and exploiting his most spiritual side.