Jim Carrey explodes against Will Smith for punching Chris Rock

The tremendous slap what he gave him Will Smith to Chris Rock during the ceremony of 94th edition of the Oscar Awards he continues to talk about, because now he was the actor Jim Carrey who referred to controversial moment.

In interview with CBS Morningsthe famous comedian exploded against Oscar winner for Best Actor after the aggression he had against the comedian as well.

“i felt disgusted from the standing ovation, I really felt that this is a very clear indication that we’re not the cool club anymore”, mentioned the actor who starred in the 1994 film ‘The Mask’.

In addition, Jim Carry assured that in the event that he had been the attacked would have analyzed the option of filing charges against Will Smith. “I would have announced my intend to sue Will for $200 million because that video is going to be there forever, and it’s going to be ubiquitous,” he said.

Upset by the way Will Smith reacted

on the same line, Jim Carry asserted that the actor who brought Richard Williams to life in ‘King Richard’ he had no right to attack Chris Rock in the middle of the ceremony, since he pointed out that he could well express his annoyance at the joke played on his wife in another way Jada Pinkett Smith.

“That insult is going to last a very long time. If you want, shout from the stalls and show your displeasureor say something on Twitter, but you have no right to get up on stage and hit someone because he said something you don’t like,” he said.