Jim Carrey forcefully kissed Alicia Silverstone; revive controversial video

USA.- Jim Carrey He was one of the Hollywood actors who condemned the action of Will Smith at the 2022 Oscars. The actor and comedian said “disgusted” to see how Smith hit Chris Rock on stage at the Academy Awards and was subsequently applauded. However, the interpreter of “The Mask” was branded as “hypocrite” So they pointed out that he is not the one to say that Will “should have been arrested” for his reprehensible conduct when he forcibly kissed a young actress.

Related news

This is how Jim Carrey forcibly kissed Alicia Silverstone

In an interview with a CBS program, Jim Carrey criticized Will Smith after the awkward moment in which he took the stage at the 2022 Oscars and hit Rock for making a joke about his wife’s shaved head went viral, Jada Pinkett Smith, whom Chris knows, but who was allegedly unaware of the actress’s alopecia diagnosis.

The 60-year-old actor also pointed out that if he had been the one who had received the blow, Carrey would have sued the actor of “I am Legend”.

”I have nothing against Will Smith, He’s done great things, but that was not a good time,” Carrey told CBS anchor Gayle King. “It cast a shadow over everyone’s shining moment last night… It was a selfish moment”.

“I would have announced this morning that would sue Will for $200 million because that video will be there forever; It will be omnipresent”, added the also comedian.

However, days after his criticism of Smith, his “hypocrisy” has been evidenced on social networks, as Jim also acted inappropriately at some awards.

Through a video shared on social networks, it has been revealed the time that the actor received an award at the MTV Movie Awards in June 1997, but the moment generated controversy because forcefully kissed actress Alicia Silverstone.

The recording shows Jim Carrey arriving on stage after winning the award for the tape “The Cable Guy” (“The guy from the cable”), later, force kisses Alicia Silverstone, who was in charge of delivering the award, but ended up being uncomfortable with her colleague’s actions.

It should be noted that in that year Carrey was 35 years old and Alice Silverstone was 20, which is why the video has sparked more controversy recently.

Did Jim Carrey apologize to Alicia Silverstone?

In accordance with The Independent, who contacted Jim Carrey and Alicia Silverstone seeking comments regarding this controversy, it was indicated that he apologized to an Alicia, who claimed to feel “humiliated” behind the scenes.

However, it is pertinent to mention that Jim Carrey has not been the only one who has forced a presenter of an award to give him a kiss.

In 2003, Adrien Brody kissed a surprised Halle Berry After winning Best Actor for The Pianist in 2017, Halle Berry told Andy Cohen that her initial thought was, “What the hell is going on?”