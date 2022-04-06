Jim Carrey: how is the mansion where you will live when you retire from acting? – People – Culture

The renowned actor Jim Carrey plans a retirement, after 45 years of experience.

During an interview with Access Hollywood, the ‘The Mask’ actor made his confession adamant when Dolly Parton showed her intention to make a music video: “I’ve had enough. I have done enough. I am enough.”

However, it would not be a definitive withdrawal.

“If the angels bring some kind of script written in gold ink, telling me that it’s going to be very important for people to see, I could continue down the road. But I’ll take a break.”

The actor began his career in 1977, when he imitated Elvis Presley and Jerry Lewis in bars in Toronto, Canada.

But what will Carrey do if he takes that final break?

According to the actor, his mansion in Brentwood, California, would be his refugebeyond the cameras and the lights.

This is valued at more than 10 million dollars.

The mansion was built in 1951 in a ranch style. Carrey bought it in 1994 for $3.8 million. Over the years, he merged his ranch with the lot next door, which he purchased for $1.7 million.

Today, this lot measures 8,029 square feet and has five bedrooms and nine bathrooms. It also has a dining room, living room, laundry room, pool, spa, guest house, and tennis courts.

