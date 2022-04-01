Jim Carrey lashes out at the 2022 Oscar Awards audience after applauding Will Smith’s coup – Prensa Libre

In the last hours, Jim Carrey spoke about the controversial hit given to Chris Rock after a joke made towards the hair style of Jada Pinkett Smith, who He has suffered from alopecia for some years.

After Will Smith hit Chris Rock In the midst of the 2022 Oscar Awards ceremony, several Hollywood celebrities have given their opinion on this unusual incident.

The leading actor of the film The mask strongly criticized Will Smith for this situation and also showed his discontent towards the reaction of the public present at the gala.

Through an interview broadcast on the network CBSJim Carrey commented he lashed out at the people present at the 2022 Oscar Awards ceremony when applauding the blow that the actor of king richard gave it to Chris Rock.

“I was grossed out by the standing ovation. Hollywood has no character and everyone is a coward. I really felt like this is a clear indication that we’re not the hot club anymore,” Carrey revealed.

Likewise, the comedian assured that in his case he would have filed a complaint against Will Smith for assaultall this stemming from Chris Rock’s refusal to go to the Los Angeles Police Department after being beaten in front of millions of viewers.

“I would have announced my intention to sue Will for $200 million because that video is going to be there forever,” he said.

Finally, Jim Carrey stressed that he has nothing personal against the artist who recently won the Oscar for Best Actor for the film king richardbut holds him responsible for stealing the spotlight from the true stars of the night: the winners.

“He threw a blanket over everyone’s shining moment. A lot of people worked really hard to get to that place and have their moment in the sun and get their reward for the really hard work they did. If you want, yell from the stalls and show your discontent, or put something on Twitter, but you have no right to go on stage and hit someone because they said something you don’t like, ”she commented.