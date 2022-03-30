Jim Carrey lashes out at Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock: “It disgusted me”

The 94th Academy Awards ceremony will go down in history as one of the most controversial ceremonies thanks to the Will Smith slap Chris Rock.

The Oscar winner for ‘Best Actor’ lost his temper when the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Smith, noting that it should appear in the next installment of ‘G.I. Jane’ due to his baldness, however, what Rock did not know is that Jada suffers from alopecia, which is why Will was furious.

Since then, Smith has been the target of criticism for his violent reaction, but few have turned out to be so forceful like that of Jim Carrey, who pointed out that the scene gave him “disgust” and branded the Oscar audience as “cowards”.

Jim Carrey on Will Smith’s slap in the face: “Cowards”

Through an interview for CBSThisMorning, Jim Carrey expressed his rejection of the ovation that the actor received when he was named ‘Best Actor’ for his performance in the filmking richard‘.

“That ovation, with the people on their feet, it disgust me. Hollywood is a cowards short cut And this seems like the ultimate sign that we’re not the cool kids’ club anymore. that insult it will last a very long time. If you want, shout from the seats and show your displeasure, or say something on Twitter, but you have no right to go on stage and hit someone because they said something you don’t like”, he expressed.

You may also be interested in: Chris Rock, baffled after Will Smith’s slap: There is no reconciliation!

Jim Carrey also criticizes Chris Rock

Likewise, Carrey criticized Chris Rock for not take legal action against Will Smith, because the actor believes that he did it to save himself all the paperwork. In addition, he noted that Had it been him, he would have sued Smith for at least $200 million:

“I would have announced my intention to sue Will for $200 million because that video is going to be there forever, and it’s going to be ubiquitous.”ended.