Jim Carrey retires from acting: “That’s enough”

Jim Carrey60 years old, considers that has “done enough” with his career and is willing to lead a “quiet life” out of the public eye, so he has thought about retirement, although he has also admitted that if he is offered a “really important” project, he could change his mind.

When asked about Dolly Parton’s recent comments that she would love for Jim will play his musical partner Porter Wagoner in his biopicthe star of ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ has said to Access Hollywood: “Well, I’m thinking about retirement. Yes probably. I’m quite serious”.

“Depends, if the angels come up with some kind of script that’s written in gold ink that tells me it’s going to be really important for people to see, I might just continue down the road but I’m taking a break.”

Jim Carrey, who has built a successful film career spanning more than four decades, has ensured that enjoy a quiet lifein which he usually develops other artistic manifestations such as painting.

“I really like my spiritual life and I feel that, -this is something that you may never hear another celebrity say,- tI get enough. I have done enough. i’m enough”.

But the ‘Dumb and Dumber’ star has also said that if the ‘9 to 5’ singer contacted him about the project, “I would always talk to Dolly”.