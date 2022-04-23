Jim Carrey, Sandra Bullock and Bruce Willis: the 3 actors announced their retirement ATMP | shows

Great surprise caused Jim Carrey, Sandra Bullock and Bruce Willis to announce their retirement. Each idol of the seventh art has a different reason to move away from the spotlight: either for personal reasons, medical problems or a search for new projects. Here we tell you all about the last goodbye of these Hollywood actors to the mecca of cinema.

It is important to emphasize that they are not the only artists who have decided to move away from the big screen: the legend of cinema Gene Hackman last performed in 2004 at age 74, the star of “The Shining” Jack Nicholson he retired at age 73 in 2010 and Sean Connerythe iconic James Bond, had been out of acting for 16 years when he died at the age of 90.

Even big stars are in a period of semi-retirement. Such is the case of legends like Robert Redford, Anthony Hopkins and Dustin Hoffmanwho still act in very specific and spaced projects.

Jim Carrey announces his retirement from Hollywood

Due to its quirky and hilarious characters, Jim Carrey He was one of the biggest comedy stars in the world. Movies like “Liar, Liar”, “The Mask” Y “Dumb and Dumber” made him one of the highest paid actors in cinema.

Jim Carrey in “Liar, Liar.” Photo: Instagram

However, in recent years, the king of laughs has not been having a good personal time. The death of his girlfriend Cathriona White it affected his problems with depression and bipolar disorder, which he had already admitted in 2010.

In the midst of promotion by “Sonic 2″, where Carrey plays the villain, told Access Hollywood that he would not be in the autobiographical film of Dolly Parton because “It’s a lovely thing, but I’m going to retire.”

The interpreter was calm and assured that he was aware that his decision was not usual behavior in Hollywood. “This is something you may never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists: ‘I’ve had enough. I’ve done enough,'” he said. .

Jim said he was serious and that the only way to change his mind would be if “the angels bring some kind of script written in gold ink that tells me that it’s going to be very important for people to see it. “I could continue down the road, but I’ll take a break,” he clarified.

Jim Carrey would be Ace Ventura again. Photo: Instagram.

Sandra Bullock is taking a break from Hollywood

Sandra Bullock She is one of the most popular faces in Hollywood. Feature films like “Full Speed”, “Miss Congeniality” either “The proposal” They have earned her the public’s preference, in addition to being the favorite of the studios because the producers know that if she is involved in their projects, they guarantee tickets sold.

Despite this, his private life has not been as successful as his professional life. In 2004 she married Jesse James, a biker and media personality. Unfortunately, The relationship ended in 2010 after a great controversy due to his infidelity.

A year later, surprising everyone, Sandra appeared on the cover of People magazine with Louis Bardo, her first child, who was three and a half months old at the time. Although that was not all, since four years later she introduced Laila, her second daughter, three and a half years old.

“My family is very diverse, crazy, loving and understanding”, Bullock said of his two sons, who on more than one occasion has asked that they not be called “adopted.”

Sandra Bullock in “The Proposal.” Photo: Instagram

It has been in the middle of the promotional tour of “The Lost City” in which Bullock assured that he wanted more time to focus on his family.

“I need to be in the place that makes me happiest. I take my job very seriously when I’m at work. It’s 24/7 and I just want to be 24/7 with my babies and family.” The actress commented at a press conference.

After the news went viral, the interpreter came forward to clarify the rumors. “I’m not retiring, I’m just not going to be in front of the camera for a while. I have beautiful babies. I’d rather look at them every day and make memories with them for now,” she added.

Bruce Willis retires from Hollywood due to medical problems

After great difficulties such as his great shyness that led him to stutter and countless castings, Bruce Wiillis managed to become a movie star.

Bruce Willis sells his properties after announcing his retirement from acting. Photo: Instagram

He is one of the most indisputable action figures of all time. “Die Hard”, “The Last Boy Scout”, “The Fifth Element” Y “Armageddon” They made him the hero par excellence in the brains of thousands of moviegoers around the world. He also showed his acting versatility in such films as “Pulp Fiction”, “Twelve Monkeys” and “Sixth Sense”.

With more than 100 films, Bruce Willis never lost the love and support of the public. Therefore, when he announced his final retirement due to aphasia, a language disorder and spoken or written communication skills, his followers did not stop expressing their sadness at the news.

