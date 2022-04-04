Jim Carrey: Video of the actor kissing Alicia Silverstone by force resurfaces after his criticism of Will Smith

Jim Carrey has come under fire for “hypocrisy” after saying Will Smith “should have been” arrested for punching Chris Rock at the Oscars.

The 60-year-old actor criticized Smith after the ceremony in which Smith came onstage and punched Rock for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. It is unknown if Rock knew about Pinkett Smith’s alopecia diagnosis.

“I have nothing against Will Smith, he’s done great things, but that was not a good time,” Carrey told CBS anchor Gayle King. “He cast a shadow over everyone’s shining moment last night… It was a selfish moment.”

He continued: “I would have announced this morning that I would sue Will for $200 million because that video will be there forever; It’s going to be ubiquitous.”

Since Carrey made these comments, a video has circulated on Twitter showing the actor receiving an award at the MTV Movie Awards in June 1997.

Carrey is seen arriving on stage after winning by The Cable Guy, and then forcefully kissing an awkward Alicia Silverstone, who was handing out the award, on the lips. Carrey was 35 years old at the time, while Silverstone was 20.

The actor faces conviction for his behavior in the video and for being a “hypocrite” in relation to his comments about the incident involving Smith. Since the video was posted online it has been shared thousands of times on Twitter, although it is worth noting that most of the posts refer to an incorrect age of Silverstone.

Jim Carrey forcibly grabs Alicia Silverstone and kisses her as he accepts his award at an award show in 1997 (YouTube)

The Independent has contacted Carrey and Silverstone for comment. At the time, he was reported to have apologized to a “humiliated” Silverstone backstage.

One tweeter stated: “Jim Carrey says Will Smith ‘should have been’ arrested for punching Chris Rock. How about when Jim Carrey forcefully kissed Alicia Silverstone on stage to accept an award?

Meanwhile, another wrote: “Imagine being Jim Carrey grossed out by a slap and at the same time being the same Jim Carrey who forcefully kissed Alicia Silverstone.”

“That literally had no impact on his career,” said one of the actor’s critics, with another adding, “Look at her reaction after she did it, she looks SO grossed out!”

Carrey isn’t the only actor who has forced an award presenter to kiss him. In 2003, Adrien Brody kissed a shocked Halle Berry after winning Best Actor for pianist. In 2017, Berry told Andy Cohen that her initial thought was, “What the hell is going on?”

Smith’s slap in the face of Rock quickly became the most talked about moment of this year’s Oscars, with his behavior drawing widespread criticism from many Hollywood peers. However, moments after the altercation occurred, Smith received a standing ovation before giving an emotional speech to accept the award for Best Actor for king richard.

Chris Rock left stunned after Will Smith punched him on stage at the Oscars

Later, the actor apologized to Rock, who during his first performance of stand up since the incident on Wednesday, March 30, he said he was “still processing” what happened. Sources close to Rock have said that he had “no idea” about Pinkett Smith’s condition.

The Academy in a statement Wednesday said it had initiated “disciplinary proceedings” against Smith for violating its Rules of Conduct, which “includes inappropriate physical contact, abusive or threatening behavior, and compromising the integrity of the Academy.”

In the aftermath of the incident, footage showing a dazed Rock and Pinkett Smith in the immediate aftermath has emerged online.

Carrey has clarified the comments he made on the matter, while promoting his new movie sonic the hedgehog 2.