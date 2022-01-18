Jim Carrey will make you smile with this fun video for his birthday

Laughter myth, imitation artist, comedian as hilarious as it is profound: Jim Carrey has accomplished 60 years!

The actor celebrated this stage by sharing a little more of his talent, that is with a video on Twitter in which he pretends to be an old man without dentures.

“I’m 60 and I’m sexy! – says in the clip – And tonight I’ll eat corn cream and pureed peaches“.

It’s but birthday! Whoohoo! I’m old but I’m gold! I Love you all !!! 🙏🌈❤️ pic.twitter.com/WvFtbMty80 – Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) January 17, 2022

In the caption of the tweet, Jim Carrey added: “It’s my birthday! Whoohoo! I am old but precious! I love you all!“.

There are many famous stars who over time have revealed that they are fans of Jim Carrey, from Ariana Grande to The Weeknd. Now we know that there is also in the club Beyoncé because he congratulated the actor by posting a photo as a child on his website, as has happened with many other famous birthdays.

Beyoncé is among the stars who congratulated Jim Carrey – getty images

We will soon be meeting Jim Carrey in the cinema in the sequel to Sonic, which is expected next April.

ph: getty images