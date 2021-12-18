Jim Cornette: “The Rock Buying WWE? An absurdity

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson it certainly needs no introduction; was one of the brightest stars in the history of WWE then managing to make the “leap” to Hollywood where he became one of the most sought after and paid actors. The recent upheavals experienced by the federation of Vince McMahon, with numerous athletes and employees fired, fueled the rumors of a possible sale of the Company. Among the various rumors that have followed, even the incredible one that The Rock would like to be a possible buyer. Jim Cornette, without too many words, he branded it as an absurdity.

“He’s not crazy”

During your “Drive-Tru” podcast, Jim Cornette expressed his thoughts on the possibility that The Rock buy the WWE in the next future. Here are his words: “I’ve heard there are rumors of The Rock as a possible WWE buyer. People started talking about this thing. I don’t care how much money a Hollywood star like The Rock makes. It will never happen. Assuming he has them, he won’t invest $ 5 billion in a wrestling federation, be it WWE or another. He’s not stupid enough to do it “. The Rock recently bought the XFL, the football league that Vince McMahon tried to pitch on a couple of occasions with no success. Dwayne, together with his ex-wife Dani Garcia and the investment fund RedBird Capital, has decided to invest in the project that should start in 2023. At the moment there is no element that suggests that WWE will be put up for sale in the short term. ; likewise, the possible purchase by The Rock remains confined to the realm of fantasies.