Jim Edmonds “angry” I shared the wedding invitation

Jim Edmonds isn’t Teddi Mellencamp’s biggest fan.

The ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ alum posted an alleged text conversation with the former MLB player in which he slammed her for sharing his wedding invitation.

“Ooof Jimmy is so angry. Tried to apologize 🤷‍♀️,” Mellencamp, 41, captioned the screenshot on his Instagram Story on Saturday.

In the texts, Edmonds, 52, allegedly asks the former ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ contestant if his ex-wife Meghan King sent him a copy of the invitation to his wedding to fiancée Kortnie O’Connor.

Mellencamp replied that she didn’t want to “take out the person” who sent the message. However, the retired centre-back said it was “hard to believe” someone had sent him the invite as the couple had only sent 18 copies.

“I will be happy to have Cortney [sic] on the pod to chat and apologize for showing it,” Mellencamp replied, referencing her “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast, on which she originally shared the invite details.

Tendency How to Start a Blog in 2022 and Earn Money

The Bravolebrity alum added: “I’m not going to fight you guys. And the invite was also posted on someone’s Insta story. I can apologize, but that’s where I stop.

Mellencamp showed his alleged texts with Edmonds. teddimellencamp/Instagram

In response, Edmonds said Mellencamp should “clean up his own bullshit” and “stop worrying about other people”. [sic] before he comes back to bite your ass.

Mellencamp doubled down on her stance, adding on her Instagram story, “If making a joke about a pod invite pisses her off that much. Yikes,” with Demi Lovato’s hit “Sorry Not Sorry” playing in the background.

“PSA to angry men. That’s not it,” she continued. “For the record, I never would have shared those texts if he hadn’t spoken to me like he did on them. I was happy to apologize [and note that] his fiancée and I have aesthetic differences in invitations.

The retired MLB player is set to marry Kortnie O’Connor. jimedmonds15/Instagram

The couple’s swap came days after Mellencamp and former ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ star King, 37, publicly mocked Edmonds’ invitations.

“I’m sorry, it’s very cringeworthy,” Mellencamp said on the July 28 episode of his podcast.

“And I just have to [read] this. He says, “Ladies, get inspired by your favorite Bond girl. Gentleman: black tie or white coat like James [Bond].’”

King and Edmonds broke up in 2019 and divorced two years later. meghanking/Instagram

King, who co-parents daughter Aspen, 5, and twins Hart and Hayes, 4, with Edmonds, added: “OK ok I mean everyone has their different style. I mean, it’s implied [that Jim is James Bond here].”

The former couple married from 2014 to 2021.

While Edmonds got engaged to O’Connor, 37, in August 2021, the King married Cuffe Biden Owens in October, only to call off their marriage months later.