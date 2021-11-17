Jim Ryan criticizes Activision following allegations of harassment – Nerd4.life

Jim Ryan, the head of Sony Interactive Entertainment, has openly criticized Activision Blizzard for the management of the company and for the insufficient reaction it has so far to the well-known allegations of harassment and discrimination, for which the publisher is currently under investigation and on trial.

In a’internal email which seems to have been seen by Jason Schreier, a Bloomberg reporter, Ryan seems to have commented on the recent Wall Street Journal article on the internal situation at Activision Blizzard, claiming to be heartbroken and discouraged the lack of concrete and factual answers from the company to demonstrate a change and a correction of the mistakes made.

To be precise, the PlayStation boss said he was “disheartened and frankly impressed by reading” that Activision actually “did not want to do enough to correct an established culture of discrimination and abuse “.

“We contacted Activision immediately after reading the published article to express our profound worry and to ask how they intend to act to respond and correct the reports, “Ryan wrote.

Jim Ryan, the head of Sony PlayStation

“We don’t believe their statements in response to the allegations are effective given the situation.”

The question comes in response to the latest updates on the matter, which found that CEO Kotick had known about sexual harassment for years and after the board of directors took his side, which also generated a wave of protests by employees and shareholders.

Such a stance by the head of Sony PlayStation, with whom Activision has multi-million dollar partnership agreements, undoubtedly has a certain weight, if only for the image of the company. We therefore await any reflections and developments on the issue.