Jim Ryan’s vision of cross-platform games and live service

In linking up with his reflections on the prospects of PlayStation Studios beyond the acquisition of Bungie, the leading exponent of SIE, Jim Ryanshares on GIbiz his vision on the future of PlayStation videogame experiences to be enjoyed in a multi-platform and live service context.

From the columns of GamesIndustry.biz, the president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment obviously starts from the thunderous news of the marriage between Sony and Bungie to explain how this kind of acquisitions “They serve to increase the size of the PlayStation community, expanding it beyond our historical console territory. This expansion can occur in many different forms, and one of these is the possibility that we are given to bring to different places the wonderful video games that have characterized us in the last 25 years “.

In explaining Sony’s vision of the future of PlayStation gaming experiences beyond the current technological fence of “traditional” consoles, Ryan points out that “we are starting to go cross-platform, by now you have seen it. We are also following one aggressive roadmap with live services. This is where the Bungie guys come in, thanks to their talent and their experiences we will be able to accelerate considerably in the journey we are already taking “.

Jim Ryan also reiterates that Bungie’s new commitment to Sony to develop cross-platform games fits exactly into this vision based on the expansion of PlayStation gaming: “Philosophically, [l’acquisizione di Bungie] it’s not just about bringing new experiences to the PlayStation world, it’s about building huge and wonderful new worlds together. “.