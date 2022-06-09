Jimena Sánchez, the Mexican Kim Kardashian, receives a reductive massage using a string thong

Due to her impressive figure on many occasions Jimena Sanchez has been compared to kim kardashianand recently showed that its curves are as pronounced as those of the socialite. It was all through some videos that she published in her stories of Instagramin which he is seen wearing a string micro-thong while receiving a reductive massage.

The sports news host currently has more than eight million followers on that social network, and everyone is aware of the sexy photos she shares, in which she shows off wearing tight outfits that highlight her voluptuous figure, such as leggings of all kinds. and tiny tops.

Jimena is also very popular in TikTokand there he answers many questions from his fans, such as which songs of Julian Alvarez he likes, how he started conducting and since when he has a love for regional Mexican music.

