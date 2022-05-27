Jimena Sánchez: the place where she shows everyone the most delicious desire

Jimena Sánchez continues to captivate her social networks and make her heart beat faster by showing what she loves most from a particular transport that you cannot stop seeing. She keeps reading…

May 26, 2022 3:37 p.m.

Jimena Sanchez overflows her talent and beauty on camera where we can appreciate her from Fox Sports with news of events that attract attention, in addition to her incredible figure that every day is more radiant and spectacular.

With each informative review, the journalist highlights her full potential, just as in social networks in a range of photographs they devastate the world of Internet users, making their friends fall in love with them. almost 9 million followersin addition to multiplying compliments in comments along with thousands of hearts that are distributed indefinitely.

It should be noted that the influencer never misses the great opportunity to pose in different luxury cars, as it is another of her great passions, taking advantage of a thousand different surprising sessions. behind the wheel of a sporty, classic, elegant and to go more to the extreme… a truck.

Highlighting a unique moment that caused a stir, we see Jimena Sánchez posing next to an ice cream truckconditioned transport to supply and mobilize in order to sell succulent desserts in the streets and refresh the day with a freezer drawer, refrigerator for drinks, storage spaces in compartments, portable energy and several windows to serve traveling at minimum speeds.

However, the beautiful model did not miss the opportunitytook the opportunity to order a delicious cone that we can see in the photograph, taking in his hand the sweet that he wanted so much and where he took the breath away from more than one.

+ Look at the image that caused a stir: