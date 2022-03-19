Jimena Sánchez welcomes spring with an incredible swimsuit | PHOTO

Jimena Sánchez has established herself as one of the best-known sports journalism hosts at the national level, Well, for many years it is what he has been doing; however, she is also one of the most sought after models on social networks, mainly on Instagram. She, right on that platform, uploaded a photograph that He surprised his fans, because he posed sensually in a swimsuit, to welcome spring.

In October 2021, the one born in Mexico City broke the hearts of many of her followers by announcing that she was no longer a single woman, since she married a man known as “Tis Zombie”, whose name is unknown. real, but it is known that he is involved in the music industry, since he is a singer and producer.

How did Jimena Sánchez pose?

The host of FOX Sports uploaded a photo with a one-piece swimsuit, although she only showed her shapely legs, since she wore a pink shirt on top. Without a doubt, it is a perfect outfit to receive spring, which is just around the corner.

Jimena’s photo caused a furor among her fans, who immediately reacted when they saw the photo in a bikini where she looks spectacular. The publication was shared a few hours ago and already has thousands of likes and endless comments. However, a few weeks ago she thought that she might be pregnant, but she is not, although he has not ruled out this happening in the future.

