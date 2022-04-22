Jiménez can reach Bayern Munich and what Thomas Müller would do as soon as he arrives

What Thomas Müller will do at Bayern Munich after the arrival of Jiménez

April 21, 2022 10:45 p.m.

Mexican striker Raúl Jiménez would be in Bayern Munich’s sights for the following summer season in Europe, this would define some things within the German team, including the continuity of striker Thomas Müller.

More news from the Mexican team:

The sacred cow that would give up El Tri as soon as Martino summoned Jonathan Gómez

According to the report of the Mundo Deportivo portal, the German striker Thomas Müller would be looking for his renewal in the Bayern Munich box. Although Robert Lewandowski would leave the team, the arrival of Raúl Jiménez could greatly contribute to the Bavarian team’s offense.

Thomas Müller’s idea would be to stay at Bayern Munich until 2024 if the signing of Raúl Jiménez materializes, he could become the new scoring duo of the German team.

What does Thomas Müller think of playing with Raúl Jiménez?

Thomas Müller has had bittersweet memories against the Mexican national team, especially when he lost in the 2018 World Cup in Russia. The arrival of a center forward like Raúl Jiménez could come in handy for Müller, who is used to playing behind a 9 forward.

More news from the Mexican team:

Not even Chicharito earned that much, the salary Álvarez would have at Manchester United