Jiménez Díaz, awarded for her work in intestinal pathology

from left From left to right: Jesús Martín Muñoz, the doctors Arcos and Barreiro, the doctor García, Ruth Serrano and Javier Castells, with the certification

The Certification Program for Comprehensive Care Units for patients with Inflammatory Bowel Disease (CUE) is a project developed and promoted by patients with Inflammatory Bowel Disease (CUE) is a project developed and promoted by the Spanish Working Group on Crohn’s Disease and Ulcerative Colitis (Geteccu), audited by Bureau Veritas, as an independent third party, and which has the support of the biopharmaceutical company AbbVie. Its objective is to recognize those inflammatory bowel disease units in our country that offer the best provision of care to patients with this pathologyand is considered the greatest endorsement they can receive, by supporting their work in the care of the aforementioned disease, placing them as a benchmark at the regional and national level.

The certification was delivered this Wednesday by Manuel Barreiro, president of Geteccu, to Raquel García Castellanos, assistant doctor of the Comprehensive Care Unit for Patients with Inflammatory Bowel Disease (EII) of the Jiménez Díaz Foundation, who has spoken on behalf of Orencio Bosch Esteva, head of the aforementioned unit, at an institutional act held at the Madrid hospital with the presence of the center’s medical director, Javier Arcos; the manager of Institutional Relations of AbbVie, Jesús Martín Muñoz; the regional director of the Central Zone of Bureau Veritas, Javier Castells; and Ruth Serrano, representative of the Association of Crohn’s and Ulcerative Colitis Patients (ACCU).

Multidisciplinary approach

“This unit has been created with the efforts of many health professionals who share the idea of ​​a coordinated and multidisciplinary approach of our knowledge and available means to make sure that our patients have a journey in their health process as close and organized as possible”, stated García, transferring the words of Bosch, who for personal reasons was unable to attend the event, after receiving the certification.

“With the values ​​that accredit us and in the search for the best care, prioritizing efficiency and the health and experience of the patient, I believe that this is a very important initial step that positions us at the level of what a hospital with our history and features it deserves,” he added.

In this sense, the Comprehensive Care Unit for Patients with Inflammatory Bowel Disease of the Jimenez Diaz Foundation has thanked GETECCU for its “coordinated organizational and scientific supervision, with its international projection and recognized prestige”, as well as ACCU, “with which the close collaboration on the part of our society allows a final improvement of our attention, being the patients the last recipients of it”.

Looking to the future, “a continuous improvement process is being opened that will imply a greater organizational effort and empowerment of our patients through information and its management, betting on a more interactive medicine that revolves around them, the main protagonists of our health results”.

Comprehensive Care Unit for Patients with IBD

Since the then-called Monographic Consultation for Inflammatory Bowel Disease was created in 2003, to which all the patients in the reference area of ​​the hospital and the center diagnosed with this pathology were referred, numerous changes have been implemented in it with the aim from optimize patient carein a process of analysis and continuous improvement, until reaching the accreditation delivered this Wednesday.

Currently, the Jiménez Díaz Foundation Comprehensive Care Unit for Patients with Inflammatory Bowel Disease has all the necessary infrastructure, including the most advanced radiological and endoscopic techniques, for the proper diagnosis and follow-up of patients with inflammatory bowel disease who, on a daily basis, Today, they touch the 1,500 registered in said unit.

The unit has a multidisciplinary team made up of doctors Bosch Esteva, García Castellanos, Marta Ágreda Chinea, Irune Cariñanos Prado and Sonsoles Barrio González, as reference gastroenterologists; two reference surgeons -Dolores Herrero and José Luis Dominguez Tristancho-; and two nurses specialized in IBD: Cristina López and Isabel Cezón. In addition, it has four radiologists specialized in abdominal pathology and with training and experience in inflammatory bowel disease: Begoña López-Botet, Gema Medrano, Isabel Sobrino and Marta Domínguez.

The unit also organizes regular multidisciplinary meetings in which it seeks to share knowledge and discuss complex and difficult-to-decide cases for which it convenes, when required, specialists from other areas such as Immunology, Pediatrics, Hematology, Rheumatology and Dermatologyamong other.

Continuous improvement of care for patients with IBD

During the certification award ceremony, Barreiro recalled GETECCU’s commitment to continuous improvement of the quality of care for patients with IBD. “This certification program, CUE, allows us to review, in a systematic way, the procedures, measure the indicators and implement Improvement plans to achieve excellence in the quality and assistance of the units, in which comprehensive care is provided to patients with inflammatory bowel disease”, stressed the president of GETECCU.

For his part, Serrano has stated that “the units that receive this certification ensure good care for the vast majority of patients, since they have been distinguished for their quality of care and research.” “In addition, they guarantee comprehensive and multidisciplinary care,” added the ACCU representative.