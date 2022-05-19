Jimin reveals who is the only girl who would steal his heart

The member of bts He has repeatedly pointed out which celebrity is his crush and who, according to him, is the only girl who could steal his heart. Which celebrity is it?

During an interview with the television channel ‘AND’, to the members of bangtan they were asked a question. Which celebrity would you consider your crush? Jimin’s response was one of the most shocking to ARMY.

But the moment that Jimin made the confession, ARMY will never forget it, especially due to the reaction of the South Korean idol who has been struck by the charm of a famous Canadian actress who has even been nominated for an award Oscar.

When Jimin replied, the idol confidently exclaimed: “Rachel McAdams”. When the interviewer told the BTS dancer that, at that time, the star was not yet married. To which he smiled in an extremely flirtatious way and blushed after the confession.

Canadian actress starring in ‘The Notebook’ is not the only favorite “Baby Mochi”, since the Idol also confessed that taehyung It was on his list of crushes, completely impacting the entire ARMY.

Do you like the celebrity that Jimin considers as his crush and “crutch love”?