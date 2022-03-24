Jimin’s wallpaper revealed to be ‘too sexual’

Jimin’s mysterious phone wallpaper from bts it is of himself and apparently it is also apparently “too sexual” to show his fans according to the leader’s words namjoon. The photo was taken by a member of the group and with this it is clear that the idol is full of surprises.

During his most recent VLive, BTS had a lot to talk about and many things happened and were revealed. At one point, Jimin checked the time on his phone when J Hope he suddenly noticed his peculiar wallpaper. However, the idol immediately reminded his partner who the photographer was.

I didn’t understand the context until the translation of the vlive .. but how did they pass on jimin’s cell phone !!😅

WE WANT TO SEE THAT PHOTO 🤯 😏pic.twitter.com/uqnB8L4MOy — 🫧 ; (@btsxarmyarg) March 19, 2022

“Hyung, you took the photo“, answered Jimin to Hobi. All the members were very curious and began to pass the photo around and of course the fans wanted to see it too. Everyone was dying to see the aforementioned wallpaper until Jimin almost showed it but the leader of the group said no.

“It’s too sexual!he exclaimed MRI. He also revealed that he was there during the photo shoot and that was the “concept”, so the photo has already been revealed in detail, it’s one of Jimin taken by Hoseok, all the members were present and it was for concept work.