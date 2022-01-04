Jimmy and Niki: the mother who carries her disabled son on her shoulders | Gramellini’s coffee

I was reading on Corriere.it the story of the woman from Torre del Greco who allegedly threw her two-year-old son into the sea because she feared him afflicted with mental retardation, when her finger touched (by mistake?) The fast scroll key and on the screen a photo of a lady with a boy on her shoulders appeared.

Until a moment before I didn’t even know it existed, but now I can’t get it out of my head.

Is called Niki, Australian and had Jimmy when he was still in high school. After two months, she found that her son he could neither see, nor speak, nor walk. She raised him alone, but it would be fairer to say that they grew up together, clinging to each other in a symbiotic relationship. Niki has given up on the dreams of youth except for one, adventure travel.

He took Jimmy on his back, literally, and with him crossed rivers, climbed mountains, crossed forests. The most important discovery was made within herself: she thought she was carrying a burden on her shoulders and instead that son proved to be the spring that made her invulnerable to the whims of fortune. Easy to write about it, living it must be more complicated.

Jimmy communicates with just two sounds, yai when happy and oww when annoyed, for example every time his mother opens his mouth to be able to brush his teeth. He doesn’t talk, but he smiles a lot, a lot more than we do.

Here, I liked the idea of ​​starting this new year with Niki’s shoulders and Jimmy’s smile.