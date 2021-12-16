Jimmy Bobo – Bullet to the head: Stallone and Hill, guaranteed action – Libero Quotidiano

News

Giorgio Carbone

Born in Tortona (Al) on 19 December 1941. Graduated in law in Pavia. Journalist since 1971. For 45 years married to actress Ida Meda. Two sons. Film critic (titular) for “La Notte” from 1971 to 1995. For “Libero” from 2000 to today. Author of three dictionaries: Dictionary of films (1978 to 1990); All films (from 1991 to 1999); Dictionary of TV (1993).

JIMMY BOBO BULLET TO THE HEAD
Sky 9.15 pm
With Sylvester Stallone, Jason Momoa and Christian Slater. Directed by Walter Hill. Production 2012. Duration: 1 hour and 32 minutes

THE PLOT
Stallone is the Bobo of the title, a hitman who does not take anything to shoot, but still remains anchored to some value, Like that of friendship, When they kill a friend of his he leaves for revenge and along the way he finds himself acting strange couple with a yellow detective. The friend’s killer is a very ferocious and very protected mercenary. From the underworld and also from the undergrowth of politics. The Bobo and the yellow bump into an unscrupulous politician. There will be lead for him too.

WHY SEE IT
because it is an action movie captain unfortunately (for his commercial career) with a decade of delay. At the turn of the century, the names of Stallone and especially Walter Hill were still a magnet for the public. A shame because Hill is still at its best: The rhythms are excellent, the fights are the ones that keep you nailed to the chair (“Bobo” after all is a western in disguise)


