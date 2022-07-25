Jimmy Choo brand Sailor Moon special edition boots, the most desired

On the occasion of 30th anniversary of sailor Moonone of the most successful manga series of all time, the global luxury brand, Jimmy Choo has created a dazzling pair of limited edition bootsinspired by the iconic main character of Sailor Moon Usagi Tsukinoand we are going crazy with them!

The brand founded by Lady Di’s favorite shoemaker crafted the pair of boots with approximately 19,000 Swarovski crystals, faded into a warm fuchsia hue.

Unique Sailor Moon-inspired design falls to the knee and they definitely take flashy style to another level. The mixture of Sailor Moon and Jimmy Choo is synthesized in elegance, fantasy, glamor and female empowerment.

The boots are custom made by celebrity and royals favorite brand and have, a value of 15 thousand dollars and can be ordered via mail.

With more than two decades in the market, the luxury shoe firm has become one of the most coveted and expensive in the women’s footwear market.

Jimmy Choo Yeang Keat was born in 1948 in Penang, Malaysia, into a family of Chinese origin.. His father was a shoemaker, and Jimmy learned the trade from him at a very young age: he created his first pair of shoes when he was only 11 years old.

Already mastering the trade of shoemaker, into the 1980s Jimmy Choo studied at Cordwainers Technical College where he graduated with honors in 1983.

In 1996 Jimmy Choo relied on accessories editor Tamara Mellon to open his first shoe store on London’s Motcomb Street.with a limited handmade production of twenty pairs of shoes per week.

Without a doubt, Lady Di was responsible for Jimmy Choo shoes becoming a successThey were his favorites and he showed them off everywhere.

In a short time, the exclusive shoes became the darlings of the red carpets and catwalks. Some famous faithful to the firm are Julia Roberts, Renee Zellweger and Halle Berry.

In 2000 Jimmy Choo shoes appeared in the series “Sex and the City”, the protagonist Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) immortalized them with the unforgettable phrase “I lost my Choo!” Remember?

