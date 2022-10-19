Jimmy Fallon. Photos of a young man go viral on TikTok

Digital Millennium

Mexico City / 18.10.2022 16:18:00





Jimmy Fallon has become one of America’s favorite drivers and with more popularity, which he has obtained thanks to his program The Tonight Show which is broadcast from Monday to Friday on NBC television where the presenter is seen interviewing and living with the celebrities who attend.

Many people question the appearance of the television star before he appeared on his night show, because Rarely have photos of Jimmy been discovered as a young man, keeping in mind only your most recent image. The truth is that TikTok has done its thing thanks to a profile called Young Celebrities has featured Fallon in her youth.

In the images you see a very attractive boy not far from how he looks now, the truth is that younger and with a more gallant air that has arrowed more than onesince in the comments of the video the women have assured that in addition to being handsome he has a great personality, as commented by a user registered as Mommar Lazcano:

“Apart from being handsome, charisma, friendliness and good humor make he an irresistible man.”

In addition, in the comments, the users said they felt identified with Nicole Kidman and understand her then the actress on his visit to The Tonight Show she confessed to Jimmy Fallon that she used to like him and that they even went out, but the date was not what he expected. The meeting was given thanks to a friend they have in common named Rick, who was in charge of introducing them.

“After an hour and a half I thought ‘he’s not interested, this is very embarrassing‘. So then ‘ok no chemistry’, and then I thought ‘maybe he’s gay’.”

It was thanks to TikTok that the users said they understood why Nicole Kidman at some point in her life had a crush on the driver American, despite the fact that the exit did not go beyond meeting in person, since each one married and has children.

ARP