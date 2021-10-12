Jimmy Rich, assistant Robert Downey Jr, has died / “Terrible and shocking accident”

Jimmy Rich is dead. The assistant of Robert Downey Jr he died in these hours but not because of a terrible disease, an incurable disease, but because of a tragic car accident. This made everything even more difficult and complicated so much so that the actor who for years has lent his face to Iron Man, published a touching post on social media saying he was shocked at the loss of what he believed to be a brother for him and an uncle for the his children. The historical assistant of Robert Downey Jr. he died at the age of 52 in a fatal car accident around 8.00 pm two days ago: “This is not news. It is a terrible and shocking tragedy … He was a brother, my right hand, an uncle to my children and loved by all those who came across his personality and his wits .. We gather around his relatives, his friends , to his colleagues and all his fans who have known him as the man who has supported every step of my recovery, my life and my career ”.

Jimmy Rich, assistant Robert Downey Jr, has died

Jimmy Rich worked with Robert Downey Jr since 2003 so much so that he joined him on the set of The Singing Detective as early as that year, and thereafter the two have worked together 22 more times, including on all of Downey’s Marvel movies. Rich was also mourned by many of the co-stars of Downey and the Avengers universe who had surely got to know and appreciate him, starting with Mark Ruffalo, going from Chris Pratt and Jeremy Renner, ending up with Jack Black and Clark Gregg, all have expressed their condolences on social networks in these hours.

