Jimmy Rich, Robert Downey Jr’s assistant, dies: “Terrible and shocking accident”. The actor’s message: “A tragedy”

He died in a car accident Jimmy Rich, historical assistant of Robert Downey Jr. The actor himself made the announcement in a touching post published on social media yesterday May 6: “This is not news. It is a terrible and shocking tragedy. Jimmy Rich was involved in a fatal car accident around 20:00 last night. He was a brother, my right hand, an uncle to my children and loved by all those who came across his personality and ingenuity ”.

And again: “We gather around his relatives, his friends, his colleagues and all his fans who have known him as the man who supported every step of my healing (from drug addiction, ed), of my life and career. Again condolences to her beautiful family and to the legacy of hope and redemption that her life will continue to represent ”. The two had a very special relationship and Jimmy followed him on every new project, often sharing photos and videos with fans.