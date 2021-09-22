Jimmy Rich, Robert Downey Jr’s assistant, dies: “Terrible and shocking accident”. The actor’s message: “A tragedy”

He died in a car accident Jimmy Rich, historical assistant of Robert Downey Jr. The actor himself made the announcement in a touching post published on social media yesterday May 6: “This is not news. It is a terrible and shocking tragedy. Jimmy Rich was involved in a fatal car accident around 20:00 last night. He was a brother, my right hand, an uncle to my children and loved by all those who came across his personality and ingenuity ”.
And again: “We gather around his relatives, his friends, his colleagues and all his fans who have known him as the man who supported every step of my healing (from drug addiction, ed), of my life and career. Again condolences to her beautiful family and to the legacy of hope and redemption that her life will continue to represent ”. The two had a very special relationship and Jimmy followed him on every new project, often sharing photos and videos with fans.
Support ilfattoquotidiano.it: if you believe in our battles, fight with us!
Supporting ilfattoquotidiano.it means two things: allowing us to continue publishing an online newspaper full of news and insights, free for all. But also to be an active part of a community and to do one’s part to carry on together the battles we believe in with ideas, testimonies and participation. Your contribution is essential. Support now
Thanks,
Peter Gomez
Support now
Previous article
Achille Lauro unleashes: “Years of humiliation and shame. They call me ‘froc * o’ thinking of offending me “
Next article
Luana D’Orazio, the mother at Afternoon 5: “The colleague heard a strange noise, then he saw it in the car”