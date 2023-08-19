Jimmy Rowles, the pianist who was inspired by Tatum

Pianist Jimmy Rowles was born on August 19, 1918 in Spokane, Washington.registered as James George Rowles.

Rowles studied piano privately and began a career in music in the early 1940s with Ben Webster, Slim & Slam, Lester Young, Billie Holiday. In 1942 he played five months with Benny Goodman and then moved on to Woody Herman’s orchestra with which he remained until 1943 when he was called up for military service. Discharged in 1946, he returned with Herman and then played the following year with Les Brown, Tommy Dorsey, Benny Goodman, Butch Stone.

He participated for four years in radio broadcasts with Bob Crosby and later freelanced in California with Peggy Lee, Dick Stabile, Stan Getz, Chet Baker, Charlie Parker, Benny Carter, Zoot Sims. In this period he also dedicated himself a lot to music for film and TV and to the accompaniment of singers like Carmen McRae, as well as performances in various clubs with his own trio and recording sessions. Among his best-known compositions are: The Peacocks, Ballad of Thelonious Monk, Morning Star, Frasier, We Take the cake. A pianist greatly inspired by Art Tatum, he is one of the favorite accompanists for singers. He died on May 28, 1996.