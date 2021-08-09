Jimmy Spears affects Britney Spears’ mental health by clinging to guardianship

Jamie Spears, the father of Britney Spears, has been accused of negatively affecting the singer’s mental health by fighting to survive as the main custodian of her estate.

Clarifications regarding the alleged seizure of the 5150 were provided by Lorient Wright, Judy Montgomery’s lawyer.

During his interview with varied The legal expert turned to Jamie Spears’ comments and was quoted as saying, “Ms. Montgomery is concerned about Ms Spears’ recent conduct and general mental health,” as stated in Jamie Spears’ august 6, 2021 announcement.”

“Given the medical privacy, Ms. Montgomery cannot go into these concerns in any other detail except to say that her father Jamie Spears has continued to serve as her governor rather than a neutral professional agent having a serious impact on Ms Spears’ mental health.”

He also clarified that “Ms. Montgomery never expressed to Mr. Spears that Ms. Spears would currently be eligible for such a reservation.”

“The concern That Ms. Montgomery actually raised to Mr. Spears during their phone call was that forcing Ms. Spears to testify or evaluate would move the needle in the wrong direction for her mental health.”