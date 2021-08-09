News

Jimmy Spears affects Britney Spears’ mental health by clinging to guardianship

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Jimmy Spears affects Britney Spears’ mental health by clinging to guardianship

Jamie Spears, the father of Britney Spears, has been accused of negatively affecting the singer’s mental health by fighting to survive as the main custodian of her estate.

Clarifications regarding the alleged seizure of the 5150 were provided by Lorient Wright, Judy Montgomery’s lawyer.

During his interview with varied The legal expert turned to Jamie Spears’ comments and was quoted as saying, “Ms. Montgomery is concerned about Ms Spears’ recent conduct and general mental health,” as stated in Jamie Spears’ august 6, 2021 announcement.”

Loading...
Advertisements

“Given the medical privacy, Ms. Montgomery cannot go into these concerns in any other detail except to say that her father Jamie Spears has continued to serve as her governor rather than a neutral professional agent having a serious impact on Ms Spears’ mental health.”

He also clarified that “Ms. Montgomery never expressed to Mr. Spears that Ms. Spears would currently be eligible for such a reservation.”

“The concern That Ms. Montgomery actually raised to Mr. Spears during their phone call was that forcing Ms. Spears to testify or evaluate would move the needle in the wrong direction for her mental health.”

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

410
News

Brad Pitt “destroyed” after new accusations of violence by Jolie – People
382
News

Queen Elizabeth “will no longer see Lilibet and Archie”
356
News

Angelina Jolie firefighter hunted by goons in the movie Those Who Wish Me Dead – Magazine
331
News

Jennifer Lopez leaves the Gulf of Naples after Capri and Positano: she goes to Tuscany
299
News

Emily Ratajkowski, Heidi Klum, Angelina Jolie: that’s why Hollywood loves Italy
288
News

The Queen’s weapon against Harry and Meghan Markle: indifference
283
News

Angelina Jolie photo: what makes us so happy on the rooftops of Venice?
274
News

Music is in fashion: from Justin Bieber to Miley Cyrus, pop stars conquering fashion
263
News

Meghan Markle: here is the first photo of her daughter Lilibet Diana
257
News

Kanye West, the return to Los Angeles without Kim Kardashian
To Top