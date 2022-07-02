JinnKid: TikTok star accused of spying on and murdering his wife – USA – International

It is well known that not everything that is shared on social networks is true. Photos and videos can be chosen, edited and arranged to look their best and show a reality that, many times, only reveals the wonderful moments.

In sentimental relationships this happens more than it seems. Nobody wants to upload images in which they argue with their partner, so when these come to an end, most memories are erased and mutual ‘follows’ cease to exist.

However, this was not the case for Ali Nassar Abulaban and Ana Abulaban, a couple of content creators from the United States who was involved in a marriage that it ended with his alleged murder of her. And it is that, even when there is a trial against him, his social networks are still intact, accumulating millions of followers.

The beginning of the end

Ali Nassar Abulaban was better known on TikTok and Instagram as ‘JinnKid’. In the publications he made, he recreated scenes from the video game ‘Skyrim’ in real life and imitated the film actor Al Pacino in ‘Scarface’ (1983). His videos were very popular, as many of them currently have more than 17 million views.

Ana Abulaban, for her part, was also a content creator on the same social networks. in these She shared tender videos with Ali, who was her husband, and her little five-year-old daughter. Within TikTok the couple seemed to live an idyll; They always looked happy with each other.

(Also read: The ‘satanic’ crimes that inspired a ‘Stranger Things’ character).

(Do you see us from the EL TIEMPO app? See the video here).

In the last video that Ana shared with him on her profile, dating from April 2021, they both danced to the rhythm of ‘Lento’, by singer Julieta Venegas, and boasted how “drama-free” their relationship was.

However, everything turned gray when the American couple began to have problems that led them to separate and subsequently file for divorce.

(Don’t you see from the EL TIEMPO app? See the video here).

From ‘tiktoker’ to murderer?

Seeing her kissing ‘Ray’ on my couch, with her feet up on my table. My money, my apartment, my life

By October 28, 2021, the news reported the fateful news: ‘JinnKid’ was presumed to have murdered his ex-wife and the man who was with herRayburn Barron, shooting them repeatedly, while they conversed in his luxurious apartment in San Diego, United States.

The deputy district attorney, Taran Brast, told the ‘NBC’ media that Ana had asked her ex-partner to leave her apartment on October 18 of that year. However, three days later, The man would have broken into the house, vandalizing it and installing an application on his daughter’s iPad that allowed him to monitor the activity in the apartment.

(Read also: The Exorcist: the story of the real murderer who acted in the movie).

Can’t see from the EL TIEMPO app? See the image here).

That same afternoon, Ali heard the voice of a man who was with his wife there and, according to Brast, he entered the house again with a key he had hidden and shot Rayburn Barron three times – in the neck, on the cheek and on the back of the head. He then proceeded to shoot his ex-wife in the forehead.

The Prosecutor’s Office has not clarified what the ‘influencer’ did after leaving the building. He assured in court that he picked up his five-year-old girl at school, although the accusing body presumes that the minor was at the scene at the time of the crime.

(Also read: The beloved pets of the cruelest serial killers).

Police were called around 3:10 p.m. on October 21 and found both victims dead on the sofa in the living room on the 35th floor., according to preliminary hearing testimony. Abulaban was arrested hours later that day near the intersection of the 805 and 15 freeways with his eldest daughter.

Can’t see from the EL TIEMPO app? See the video here).

Social media, TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, you name it, created a fake reality

After being arrested without bail and having attended the arraignment – in which he pleaded not guilty – Ali Nassar Abulaban, 29, is being held in a prison awaiting trial.

Anne’s close friends they told the Police that this was not the first time that Ali had been violent with her and that they even tried to get a restraining order against him.

(Also read: The ‘spoiled child’ who killed his parents and tried to shine on ‘reality’).

San Diego Police Department Sgt. Christopher Leahy testified that there were nine prior calls coming from the couple’s apartment since July 2021, but Abulaban was not arrested in connection with any of those incidents.

The rocky road to fame

Louis Marinari, Ali’s cousin, told ‘NBC’ about the abusive behavior he had his relative with his wife: “He wanted to control her, but he couldn’t control her because she had a really big social life.”.

In addition, he assured that social networks had led him to create a double life to escape the insecurities that surrounded him.

(Also read: The ‘Che Guevara curse’: tragic fate of almost all his murderers).

“Social media, TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, you name it, they created a false reality for him, to escape his insecurities, to escape his depression, to escape whatever was going through his head.” Marinari said in October 2021.

You can also read:

-Strange deaths of millionaires that remain a mystery

-The mysterious murderous tarot card reader who turned her clientele into tea and soap

-The serial rapist and murderer who managed to sneak into a dating reality show

-The ‘vampire’ Peter Kürten: the serial killer who drank human blood

-The horror legend who was born with a son who murdered his parents

Trends WEATHER