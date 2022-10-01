Jisoo and Cha Eun Woo at Dior fashion show: BLACKPINK and ASTRO stars captivate Paris | photos and videos, paris fashion week 2022 | k pop

Two K-pop idols were a trend on September 27 after attending as special guests the parade of Dior at Paris Fashion Week. They are BLACKPINK singer Jisoo and ASTRO member Cha Eunwoo. Both figures stood out among celebrities for the number of fans who waited for them at the event venue just to see them for a few minutes.

Jisoo, as Dior’s global ambassador, arrived at the event in a black dress and clutch bag. Through her social networks, she expressed that she “was very happy to see her fans again.”

K-pop artist Jisoo waves as she enters the Dior show. Photo: Manifesto/Instastories

The event provided a special interaction for Jisoo, who trained acting alongside music. The leading lady of the kdrama “Snowdrop” sat in the front row with Natalie Portman, her favorite actress.

Although it was raining after the parade ended, Jisoo stopped by to greet the BLINKs, who were waiting behind the gala’s security fences.

Jisoo is one of the four members of BLACKPINK and debuted in 2016 under the YG Entertainment label after being a trainee for five years. She is currently 27 years old and is one of the k-pop figures who also sets trends in the world of fashion.

Jisoo at Paris Fashion Week. Photo: DIOR/Twitter

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo

The presence of Cha Eunwoo, actor and singer, did not go unnoticed either. He was another of the Korean artists who attracted glances and aroused euphoric cries upon arrival at the venue.

The protagonist of “True beauty” was named an ambassador for Dior Beauty in June 2022. Since then, Eunwoo formally became one of the idols who collaborates with the luxury brand, a list that also includes EXO’s Sehun.

Users and fans commented on the possible meeting of Eunwoo and Jisoo, since they coincided in the event outside of South Korea; however, no photos of the two performers in the same shot have yet been released.

The two celebrities have been praised by the Korean public for several years and named in the lists of “favorite visuals” of k-pop.

Cha Eunwoo, singer of ASTRO and actor, poses for Dior. Photo: Dior/Twitter

Cha Eunwoo is 25 years old and began his art career in 2015 as a member of the K-pop group ASTRO, from the Fantagio agency. In addition to his facet as a musician, he works as an actor. He has starred “Top Management,” “Rookie historian Goo Hae Ryung,” “My ID is Gangnam Beauty.”

Eunwoo arriving at the Dior show. Photo: fansite/Twitter

Jisoo and Natalie Portman

The Hollywood celebrity shared a portrait with Jisoo on Instagram. As we quoted above, Natalie Portman is the K-pop superstar’s favorite actress.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo with Natalie Portman in a portrait shared by the Hollywood actress. Photo: Instagram: @natalieportman

Jisoo at Incheon Airport

Jisoo’s stop at the Incheon airport before heading to Paris also made a splash. As a good representative of Dior, the actress was also dressed in garments from the French brand.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo at Incheon airport. Photo: Naver

The BLACKPINK vocalist returned to South Korea on September 29. This was Jisoo’s look when she returned to her native country after fulfilling the activities that she had in the City of Light.

Jisoo at the Incheon airport. Photo: XsportsNews

Jisoo at the Incheon airport. Photo: XsportsNews

Cha Eun Woo at Incheon Airport

The ASTRO member also caused a ruckus at the airfield. Just like Jisoo, Cha Eun Woo was decking out in Dior clothes.

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo in Incheon. Photo: Star News

As of September 30 (in Paris), the idol would still be in France. Unlike Jisoo, who quickly returned to Korea, the singer was spotted by fans in the European city this morning.

Cha Eunwoo in Paris. Photo: nakce3/Twitter

Cha Eunwoo in Paris. Photo: nakce3/Twitter

-More news from ASTRO-

The ASTRO film arrives in Peru

Peru is one of the countries where “Stargazer: ASTROSCOPE” will be screened. Film documents ASTRO’s concert in Seoul in May, its first in-person show since the start of the pandemic.

ASTRO: The K-pop boy band is characterized by its refreshing and youthful concept. Photo: Fantagio

In which Latin American countries will “ASTROSCOPE” be released?

Chile (Cinemark)

Peru (Cinepolis and Cinemark)

Colombia (Cinepolis)

Panama (Cinepolis)

Mexico (Cinépolis billboard, but official announcement is missing)

The list may grow in the coming weeks. This list includes the countries whose cinemas have already presented the official announcement of the film and, in the case of Mexico, for its inclusion in the next releases page.