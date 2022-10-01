Entertainment

Jisoo and Cha Eun Woo at Dior fashion show: BLACKPINK and ASTRO stars captivate Paris | photos and videos, paris fashion week 2022 | k pop

Photo of James James17 hours ago
0 8 3 minutes read

Two K-pop idols were a trend on September 27 after attending as special guests the parade of Dior at Paris Fashion Week. They are BLACKPINK singer Jisoo and ASTRO member Cha Eunwoo. Both figures stood out among celebrities for the number of fans who waited for them at the event venue just to see them for a few minutes.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James17 hours ago
0 8 3 minutes read

Related Articles

Jennifer Aniston knows how to wear tight bootcut-style jeans at 53 on the streets of New York: the actress is filming the new scenes for the series “The Morning Show” | People | Entertainment

9 mins ago

the moving message of Cristiano Ronaldo after the disappearance of Queen Elizabeth II

9 mins ago

Why does intimate desire decrease in women and is it a sign of a problem?

20 mins ago

“Messi can become the best player in the world again”, assures Galtier

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button