Jisoo is offended in Europe and she responds in the most epic way possible

The member of BLACKPINK, Jisoowas mistaken for one of her companions, Lisaat a gala for the brand it promotes, Dior.

The event was held on September 27 of this year, in the city of Paris Francein the middle of the Paris Fashion Weekwhich was also attended by several Korean celebrities such as Roseanother member of BLACKPINKwho is promoting Saint Laurent Y Cha Eun Wooof the group STARwho is promoting Dior beside Jisoo.

Jisoo had the opportunity to meet several world-class celebrities such as Natalie Portmanwho also published a photo on his Instagram next to the Korean, here we leave the publication.

The misunderstanding with the names occurred at Jisoo’s meeting with the CEO of Dior, Pietro Beckari, in the main event of the gala. While Jisoo was posing next to Beccari, did a reporter try to get his attention by saying “Lalisa?” referring to his groupmate Lisato which she quickly turns and responds with a gentle “Oh, I’m Jisoo, I’m Jisoo”, or “Oh, I’m Jisoo, I’m Jisoo” in Spanish.

Here we leave you a link in which you can see what happened on camera, to capture the exact moment in which the journalist says “Lalisa?” you can fast-forward up to 7 seconds of the video.

📹 JISOO with Pietro Beccari (CEO of Dior) no show #DiorSS23. 🔗 https://t.co/RiZ6O6SQgI LADY JISOO WITH DIOR#JISOOxDiorPFW pic.twitter.com/rVWOW4gczM — JISOO PORTAL (@PortalJisoo_) September 27, 2022

It is also worth mentioning that this is not the first time this has happened; in the past, international journalists have confused Rose with LisaAlready Lisa with Jennie also, even though they are all from the same musical group. It is rumored that journalists do this on purpose to get a bad reaction and generate controversy from which to profit.

As for her musical career, at this time, the popular BLACKPINK are breaking records with their most recent album “BORN PINK”the album from which the viral singles come off “Pink Venom” Y “Shutdown”. Here you can see the records that they now share with Justin Bieber and Olivia Rodrigo.