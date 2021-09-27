Jiu Jitsu – Bluray review of the film with Nicolas Cage

Jiu Jitsu: The director and screenwriter of Kickboxer: Retaliation, Dimitri Logothetis, returns to home video with a rambling action film with a cast ofexception. Now available on Bluray from September 29th with Eagle Pictures under IIF license.

So guys last night all gassed I place myself in front of the TV that is there Nicolas Cage in mode SUPER CRAZY who leads everyone, with him a plethora of people who leads well, the great Tony Jaa, the likeable and capable Frank Grillo and another couple of tough names, then ready with pizza, beer and very high expectations I hit PLAY and the magic begins: rulez :.

Alas, I’ll say it right away, the film is INCREDIBLY bad, but not bad, which then goes around and becomes beautiful… it’s just a BAD FILM.

The feature film, as already noticed by many watching the trailer, is a sort of bare-handed Predator, set in a country of Indochina such as Burma or something like that …

The story is soon told: from space every 6 years an alien arrives to fight against the best local fighters, will our heroes be able to defeat the alien threat even in this round?

The film starts really badly: a strange comic intro fades into a cgi scene worthy of a Playstation 2 video game.

You immediately understand that nothing good is to be expected at least from the FX sector, but some hope remains, in fact immediately after the opening titles a Nicolagabbia with a braided straw hat that reminds you of the supreme Raiden from Mortal Kombat and hope for a while ..

Misplaced hopes, in fact not only the special effects are BAD, all without exception, but also the plot, direction, acting and music are the worst possible.

As already said, the plot is laughable, a very banal pretext to make everyone beat up like Bushmen.

The characters have the depth of a half-empty glass of water and they all act badly, all the dialogues are stupid and poorly written, in the original version there is little pathos, watching the film re-doubled in Italian your ears bleed.

Nicolas And Nicolas CRAZY and leads but he has nothing worthwhile, they called him and said: “make some strong jokes and shake your long and greasy hair while you pretend to fight” Said and done. Nicolas he plays himself.

Frank Grillo he has the expressiveness of a dog who is amazed by the stinks he makes with his butt but at least he knows how to get his hands going, even if the way the film is shot does not enjoy the athletic gesture.

Tony Jaa anyway … .. poor boy, used as the worst extra. it is not valued as a martial artist of his caliber should be valued, a great pity.

The other characters totally useless… .. they too big blows but you often ask yourself: “Who is this? Where did it come from? But had he already seen? “

Speaking instead of the bad guy who came from space what to say, he is not very intriguing, humanoid in appearance he has the movements and the style of fighting that recall the good Yoshimitsu from Tekken, he also has a sword, he is evil and ruthless but he too has zero charisma, we like the name, it seems that of a detergent, it is called BRAX.

Being the film a draft of Predator also BRAX is a bad copy of the alien from the movie McTiernam: he has the “thermal” vision, he sees your heart beating, instead of the laser on the shoulder he shoots “infinite” ninja stars with an accuracy worthy of a carousel shotgun, he can become invisible and even has the self-healing of wounds … very ugly the effect of the “face”, perennially shrouded in a sort of fog, is revealed only when it gets badly pissed off .. real rubbish.

We come to the BARRELS, in the end it is a film where they are beaten…. how do they give them?

If they give them well but you don’t understand much.

There are continuous changes of “style” of shooting, pieces in POV, hand-held camera shots that make you feel bad, slow motion scenes, speeded up parts…. decent scenes where you understand something and others where you really don’t understand anything ..

Obviously of JIU JITSU you don’t see much, in the sense Cricket does BRAZILIAN jiujitsu that doesn’t hit a stone with the Japanese one. Tony Jaa does boxing tay and boh others do other things…. also with various tools, such as sticks, tonfa swords and nunchaku; I’m not super martial arts expert but watching jiujitsu on YouTube seems different from what you see in the movie, but I could always be wrong.

As anticipated, the special effects deserve an honorable mention. THEY ARE OSCENE, really worthy of a console of 2 generations ago, if not 3 and do not blend well with the shot, it’s all fake and clearly made for savings, ugly filters that I miss on Instagram and really really poor CGI.

The “comic” interlude parts that mark the various chapters of the film are also singular, but they are soon explained: this great film is based on the well-known comic book by Dimitry Logothetis “Jiu Jitsu“Of 2017.

Dimitry , who in addition to doing the comic also wrote and directed this film (thanks DIMITRY), he mentions himself by putting these references that in my opinion have very little to do with the style and rhythm of the film.

To conclude, as written at the beginning it is AN UGLY FILM, really badly shot, obvious and banal, the cast is badly managed, although Nicolas may like it or not is one of the trade and could have been “used” in a tastier way, ditto for the other performers, all with great “manesche” skills but really badly exploited, my heart cries to rethink the scenes of Tony “Where is my elephant” Jaa.

But in the end this Jiu Jitsu it has an advantage, it does not last long and this is enough to raise it above the atomic garbage of “The War of Tomorrow“With Criss Pratt which is really the ugliest movie ever.

Distributed by Eagle Pictures, under license and production IFF And LMG, the Bluray from Jiu Jitsu shows a quality video picture net of the bad CGI used. While watching we did not find any signs of sagging or perplexity due to compression.

The audio side offers two tracks in 5.1 DTS HD MA, both for the Italian dubbing and for the original language. Technically they are two perfectly enjoyable tracks, however it is the recitations and the dialogues of the film that bury them.

No in-depth extras are included.

