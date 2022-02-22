JJ Barea: “For me this is a dream”

the basketball player Jose Juan Barea acquired the facilities of the La Merced school in San Juan from the Catholic Church to develop a sports development complex there that will be called JUMP, it was reported this Tuesday morning at a press conference.

The five-string property located in Hato Rey and which is in disuse will receive an injection of $7 million, which includes the purchase price, and which will have 100,000 square feet of structure to develop, for the time being, sports development projects basketball, all types of games in volleyball, beach tennis and soccer, as well as a hostel for athletes.

At ease with the Mavericks’ trajectory this season José Juan Barea makes the decision to play one more year with the Cangrejeros José Juan Barea: “This may have been my last day on court”

“For me this is a dream,” Barea said at the news conference. “Getting up and having a place to train. I want the kids to have a place where they can get up and play all kinds of sports.”

The basketball player enters this business as an entrepreneur, which will be known by the name of JUMP, together with the man from the hotel industry and manager of the Verdanza hotel in Isla Verde, Ricky Newman.

Newman said rebuilding the sport-adjusted school structure will take about seven to eight months. He added that they expect to start operations by the end of 2022.

The complex has a basketball and volleyball court and a soccer field in its five ropes. They will develop volleyball and beach tennis courts in these spaces.

They will also develop a 23-room hostel with spaces for 111 people, as well as places for physical rehabilitation and a gym and a restaurant that will occupy the space of the current chapel of the La Merced school.

Barea said that the courts will be available to the general public with the rental of space or time. The concept is similar to the Eco Park that is located in the Hato Rey sports complex and is at the service of hundreds of athletes.

Barea also hopes that the national federations of the Puerto Rico Olympic Committee and affiliated leagues use JUMP as an alternative court. Barea pointed out at the press conference the current president of the National Superior Basketball, Ricardo Dalmau.

“Here’s Richard. For me, that would be the practice field for the Cangrejeros de Santurce and for all the BSN teams that they need. The league is in good hands and we want them to continue to improve. One problem with the BSN is that the teams cannot practice where they are playing. The goal is for all those teams to be able to put in two hours in the gym, on the courts,” he said.

La Merced was the alma mater of players from the National Basketball Team such as Rubén Rodríguez, Rubén Montañez, Manolo Cintrón, as well as the active national and international volleyball player, Dennis del Valle. It was the sports program developed by the late Félix ‘Junior’ Joglar, son of the legend Félix Joglar.

José Juan Barea believes that JUMP could become an official training ground for national teams and BSN teams. ( teresa.canino@gfrmedia.com )

Hotelier Newman sees in the JUMP concept the potential to develop the sports tourism industry on the Island. Newman sees teams from United States universities coming to Puerto Rico with their swimming, basketball, volleyball, and combat sports teams, among others, in his hostel and on the streets of Isla Verde, to do part of the preparation on the Island. of the preseason.

And he thinks JUMP is the ideal facility for those colleges.

“After the pandemic, many of these universities are looking for places without leaving the United States. That does not put Puerto Rico in an excellent situation as a facility and as a destination that they visit. There is demand. We are watching it. I have groups that are trying to come this year and have problems due to lack of facilities or high hotel rates. That is why our accommodation is essential. We are going to be able to give a competitive rate,” she said.

To put it in perspective, the lodging at Albergue Olímpico in Salinas is priced at $69 per day per person and includes three meals.

This is how La Merced School will end up looking like. ( Mean GFR )

The businessmen said that JUMP will generate approximately 60 jobs. Among these places there will be availability for technicians from different sports, such as basketball, volleyball, soccer, as well as exercise and health professionals for the benefit of the participants.

“We understand that there is more here than just a base of technicians to train, do clinics in all sports,” Newman said.

“We are going to get to the point where we are going to have a pro (technical) in basketball, volleyball, soccer, one in beach tennis, in the gym. Just as if the universities come, we will also have it available for them. We are going to learn along the way,” added Barea.