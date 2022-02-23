JJ Macías dreams of being Chivas’ historic scoring champion

José Juan Macías returned from Europe hungry for goals and good performances, and all this he hopes to show in goats, for this reason he asked the rojiblanca fans for their vote of confidence and in addition to endorsing his intention to make history in the Guadalajara box.

Macías knows that he is far away, but he dreams at some point of being the new Omar BravoWho did 132 goals and become the historical gunner of the institution.

“To the fans it is a message of confidence, that they believe in what we are doing, there are many changes and personally the same, that they trust that I will continue to give the best of me, and on the subject of Chivas’ top scoring champion obviously it is a dream for me, of course I do want to fight for it, ”he said at a press conference.

“Of course that topic is very far away, but one coming out of the quarry of Chivas always set on those goals and it’s a dream that anyone would like to achieve.

Macias already added his first minutes with Chivas on his return after being in the Getafe from Spain where things did not go as he thought.

“Now everything I say it may sound like an excuse and it’s a thing of the past, obviously I missed things and it is always a conglomerate of different circumstances, but I am happy to be back here, it was a very good experience that made him grow in every way”, he added.

TO Macias he was affected by muscle injuries and the lack of minuteshad not played a League duel since October and in Copa del Rey participated less than 30′ in November 2021.

“The truth is that I matured a lot in every way because of situations I went through, now that I do feel very happy with that personal growth, the decisions I make I never seek to repentI am sure when I am making a decision”, he commented.

“I am very grateful for the opportunity that Chivas gave me because It helped me a lot And now being back here I am very happy and I don’t regret it either because it was my decision. Life is not just about football and there are external things, I don’t regret it and I’m going to continue along that line, keep growing and give my best.

You know you have a lot to row against the current to be back in the elite.

“Selection always for me is a dreamanyone is excited to go, today I can’t talk much about the national team because I haven’t played for a long time, if we talk about it deserves right now I think I have not done the merits to be summoned and even so I have been in the pre-selection”, he said.

“I want to speak on the court to be able to be seen again by the coaching staff of the daddy And of course I dream of going to a World Cup, now we are going to leave him on the field, I have a very good relationship with all the coaches.

Regarding his personal situation, he knows that he is a “guy” and has a lot to live for.

“I don’t know if at some point I got lostI am 22 years old, I am still a kid and one has to grow up, I only know that I feel and I look more mature In all aspects, mentally, physically, in everything, I’m still a kid, but you never stop growing,” he said.