J&J suspends sales forecasts for its COVID vaccine | USA

Johnson & Johnson has suspended sales forecasts for its COVID-19 vaccine months after saying it could bring in as much as $3.5 billion this year.

The health-care giant says a supply surplus and demand uncertainty prompted it to take the move, which will not affect its operating earnings per share.

J&J’s single-dose vaccine raked in $457 million in global sales in the first quarter, most of it from outside the United States. The vaccine grossed just $75 million in US sales, down 25% from its debut in the first quarter of last year.

J&J has said it does not intend to make a profit on the vaccine. But in January it said it would bring in between $3 billion and $3.5 billion in sales this year as countries battle variants of the virus.

Sales of the vaccine totaled $2.38 billion last year.

Vaccines from rivals Pfizer and Moderna have been in much more frequent use in the United States, where sales have slowed in recent weeks as transmission of the omicron variant begins to wane.

US regulators have said most of the population should get the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine because of a few cases of a blood-clotting problem that has been linked to the J&J one.

