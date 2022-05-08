J&J vaccine against covid: the United States limits its use | Companies | Business

USA said that only adults who “have personal concerns” about the messenger RNA Vaccines, access problems or medical reasons for refusing them can now receive the covid vaccine from Johnson & Johnson, which is related to unusual and potentially dangerous clotting.

The vaccine, which is a single dose, protects less than those developed by Pfizer Y modern, and in December the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advised the public to refrain from using it.

The decision of this Thursday, May 5, by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is based on that recommendation by limiting the emergency use authorization of the J&J vaccine.

“The action demonstrates the strength of our security surveillance systems and our commitment to ensuring science and data guide our decisions.“FDA scientist Peter Marks said in a statement.

As of March 18, 60 cases and 9 deaths had been reported due to thrombosiss with thrombocytopenia syndrome (STT), which causes rare and life-threatening blood clots with low levels of platelets in the blood.

Symptoms begin about one to two weeks after the needle stick and occur more often in premenopausal women.

Concerns about the vaccine have meant that only 18.7 million doses have been administered in the United States, about 3.2% of the national total of 577 million. However, the FDA did not completely disavow it, and the scientist marks he acknowledged the impact a ban could have on the global use of the vaccine.

Although the rare cases of heart inflammation in adolescent and young men are generally transient and the majority of those affected recover completely, anti-vaccine groups they have also raised more general objections against mRNA vaccines and linked to conspiracy theories.

Although such reservations are not based on evidence, the exemption to use the J&J injection does extend to those who “have personal concerns about receiving mRNA vaccines and would not otherwise receive the covid-19 vaccine“says the FDA statement.

AFP